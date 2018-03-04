Woman arrested after domestic dispute early Sunday morning

MERIDEN, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers arrested a 57-year-old woman for attempted second degree murder, authorities said Sunday.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said deputies responded to a home in rural Meriden around 12:15 a.m.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, Michelle Gonzales, was not at the home.

Herrig said the victim had minor injuries from the incident, but refused medical attention.

Gonzales was found a few hours later sitting in her car on Decatur Road, north of Highway 24.

She was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on several charges, where she remains at this time.