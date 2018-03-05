2 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Willard

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were sent to a hospital after a 3-car crash near Willard.

It was reported around 4:00 at 1900 NW Carlson Road.

Three cars were involved in the crash. A school bus driver said she had to stop the bus near the crash because she could not get through the area.

Shawnee County Dispatch says one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and another with minor injuries.

No one on the bus was injured.

Carlson Road between the 1800 and 1900 Block were shutdown for about an hour as crews cleared the scene.

It is now back open to traffic.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s