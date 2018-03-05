2 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Willard

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were sent to a hospital after a 3-car crash near Willard.

It was reported around 4:00 at 1900 NW Carlson Road.

Three cars were involved in the crash. A school bus driver said she had to stop the bus near the crash because she could not get through the area.

Shawnee County Dispatch says one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and another with minor injuries.

No one on the bus was injured.

Carlson Road between the 1800 and 1900 Block were shutdown for about an hour as crews cleared the scene.

It is now back open to traffic.