2-vehicle crash near Emporia sends 1 person to the hospital

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle injury crash in Lyon County.

The crash was reported at 8:51 Sunday night on U.S. 50 and Road G in the westbound lanes, about a half mile outside of Emporia, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2002 Honda Civic was heading east on U.S. 50 and the driver of a semi was heading west when the driver of the Honda failed to yield to the semi, striking it on the passenger side.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Devon M. Crow, 22, of Council Grove, who was taken to Newman’s Regional Hospital with injuries.

Satinderpal S. Gill, 26, of Liberty Township, Ohio, was identified as the driver of the semi and was not injured in the wreck.

KHP said Gill was wearing a seat belt, however Crow was not.