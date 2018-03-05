“Bark for Life” event honors local canines

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County spent Sunday honoring local canines at the American Cancer Society’s “Bark for Life” event at Lake Shawnee.

The annual event honors the canine caregivers who serve through unconditional love and service without judgement to cancer survivors’ abilities or appearances.

Cancer survivors, volunteers and community members all gathered to honor and celebrate the pups.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller and Weather Dog Lola spent Sunday afternoon emceeing the event.

