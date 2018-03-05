Bassmaster College Series coming to Milford Lake

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Monday morning it was announced that the 2018 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series Classic Bracket is coming to Milford Lake later this year.

According to the Junction City and Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the event is expected to bring visitors from across the country to our community. It will also bring national attention to our outdoors area.

The event is expected to take place August 14-16.

The tournament will host the Top 4 finishing teams from the 2018 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops, which will be held on Lake Tenkiller just a few weeks prior on July 19-21.

“I think it’s exciting,” business owner, Terry Clement said. “It’s fun wondering what it’s going to be. It’s helps to be positive and it has to be a good thing for everybody.”