Bill headed to Senate that could take guns away from domestic abusers

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) – Legislation designed to take guns out of the hands of domestic abusers is one step closer to becoming law.

The memory of what happened to her daughter is still fresh on Tonya Boyd’s mind.

“I talked to my daughter that night about leaving and we talked about the things she wanted to do with her kids. I had this weird feeling that I would never see her again alive,” recalled Tonya Boyd.

In 2009, Boyd’s daughter Tyesha McNair was shot and killed by the father of her children.

“All I could think about was how am I going to tell her daughter at two and half that her mom is never going to be back? It’s been real hard on all of us,” explained Boyd.

Boyd hopes legislation at the state Capitol will prevent another family from enduring the pain that she has.

“I’ve seen it happen to so many people when it could be prevented, we just need better laws,” she said.

Under House Bill 2145, it would be illegal for fugitives or people who have been convicted of domestic violence within the past five years to possess a gun.

“The presence of a fire arm in these circumstances can turn domestic abuse situations into deadly situations,” explained Jo Ella Hoye, with the Kansas Chapter of Moms Demand Action.

Two amendments were added to the bill. One would make the possession of certain throwing stars a non-criminal offense. The other amendment would legalize suppressors under Kansas law.

“They were amendments that should have no effect at all on the underlying bill, that was very important to all of us,” said committee chairman State Sen. Bud Estes, R-Dodge City.

Boyd said while legislation should help, it’s important for people in domestic violence situations to get help.

The bill is expected to be debated on by the full Senate later this week.

The Senate Federal and State Affairs committee also passed a bill recognizing conceal carry permits from other states.

The House passed the bill last month. However, in the House version, an amendment was added to lower the conceal carry age from 21 to 18, the Senate voted to take that amendment off the bill.