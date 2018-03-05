Combating gambling addiction during awareness month

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — With March Madness coming up, many of us are already filling out our brackets.

While many of us do it just for fun, others take it a step further betting big bucks on the tournament.

“The unique part about gambling is that they’re always thinking the next round is going to get them out of the problems that got them into it,” addiction counselor Brian Blevins said.

For many people, March Madness is a golden ticket to walk into the casino.

About $10 billion in bets will be placed come tournament time.

Blevins said a gambling addiction is something that your mind will try to trick you into thinking you don’t actually have.

“The battle that takes place in your own mind, and I’ve never seen a bigger betrayal than your own mind betray you,” Blevins said.

He had a substance addiction, and his mom was addicted to gambling, but they both found a way out.

“About $80,000 later and she quit and she got into recovery and she finally understood me,” he said.

Blevins has advice for those who are feeling on edge. He said make a commitment to yourself.

He said draw a line on a piece of paper, write something above that line, something that makes you think, “If I ever do this, and cross that line, I’m going to go get help.”

He said everyone has a bottom.

“If they are looking for reasons to continue they will find it, but if they are looking for reasons to stop they will find that too,” Blevins said.

The National Problem Gambling Helpline spikes an average 30% in the month of March.

The helpline number is 1-800-522-4700 or you can visit ksgamblinghelp.com.