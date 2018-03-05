Community meeting focuses on investing in youth

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – More than a dozen community members met at the Topeka Shawnee County Public Library on Sunday night to discuss issues like teen suicide and crime. The event organizer, Teresa Stous, said she wanted to brainstorm solutions for challenges facing young people.

“Something’s missing, something’s wrong and we need to start to problem solve as a community,” Stous said.

She said there is a youth crisis going on in the U.S. and she wants to something about it.

“Not that we can do anything nation-wide, but we can start in our own backyard and start problem solving and seeing what agencies and what programs we already have in place to help youth,” Stous said.

Some of the ideas discussed in the meeting were giving students mental health screenings, making ways for students to report issues confidentially in school, and creating discussion groups in schools for students to share their problems.

One local social worker who attended the meeting has two children in middle school. She said one of her daughters recently attempted suicide because of bullying.

“I’m kind of on a passion and a quest to find out what we can do for the kids,” Delette Ford said. “And for all the kids, not just my daughter, but the kids I work with too.”

She said she thinks parents, teachers and others who work with young people need to find better ways to connect with kids about the issues they face today.

Stous said this meeting was a great start, and they hope to have another meeting in the future. People who want information about the next meeting can email Stous at teresastous@gmail.com.