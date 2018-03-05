Emporia State students take stand against sexual assault

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Reports of a professor trying to kiss a student have some Emporia State Hornets taking a stand against sexual assaults.

Students rallied outside the student union on Monday to show their support for victims of sexual harassment.



Last May, the student-run paper at Emporia State, The Bulletin, reported a professor tried to kiss a student in a storage closet. The university president says their investigation was not able to prove the claim was true.

During the protest, students held signs with slogans like “Silence is Violence” and “Listen, Believe, Act.”



Some students say they have experienced sexual abuse themselves.

Student Wendy Lynch and her friend Samantha Lawrence said they both have difficult stories to tell about their abuse.

“Earliest I can remember is age 13,” Lynch said. “It’s very common.”

A member of the student group United for Reproductive and Gender Equity said she helped organize the protest as a way to make student’s voices heard.

“We wanted to give an opportunity for students to take action to say to ESU that they don’t want this to continue,” Chloe Soetaert said.

Shortly after the protest, students and faculty gathered for a Q&A discussion with the school president Allison Garrett. Garrett said she’s frustrated not being able to share more information about the incident.

“I understand why you want to know, and frankly had I read what was in The Bulletin I might have been out there protesting with some of you today, because it’s troubling,” she said.

Garrett said the school fully followed its investigational procedures, but wasn’t able to come to a clear conclusion about the allegations.

A school spokeswoman said they can’t discuss whether the professor will experience any work changes because it’s a personnel issue. She did confirm the professor is still working at the university.