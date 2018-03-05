Florida teacher accused of operating racist podcast

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: WFLA-TV

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (AP) — A Florida middle-school teacher has been accused of operating a white nationalist podcast.

The Citrus County School District said in a statement Sunday that the unidentified teacher was suspended while it investigates the claims, first reported in the Huffington Post.

Huffington Post identified the teacher, saying she used the alias Tiana Dalichov on podcasts and social media to espouse racist views. It said in one posted comment, she said people of some races are more intelligent than others.

NBC News quoted an unidentified attorney for the teacher as saying that she “employed political satire and exaggeration” on the podcast, but that statements made about her having white nationalist views don’t “have any truth to them.”

The teacher didn’t respond to a request for comment left on her “Gab” social media account.

