Fourth-graders go back in time with wax museum

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fourth-grade students at Topeka Collegiate School went back in time and learned a lot while they are there.

Students spent weeks learning about explorers of the world from James Cook to Amerigo Vespucci. Each student selected an explorer to research.

“No one picked James Cook, so I volunteered,” said fourth grader Arnav Chauhan.

Student were required to write report on the life of their chosen explorer. They complied what they learned in a portfolio along with hand drawn pictures.

The students had the opportunity to become teachers during a ‘wax museum’ in the school gym. Students dressed the part as they shared with parents, teachers, and other students about what they learned.