Geary County grass fire burns nearly 600 acres of land

GEARY CO. Kan., (KSNT) – Multiple agencies responded to a large grass fire Monday that burned nearly 600 acres.

It was reported off I-70 around 5:30, about 15 miles east of Junction City.

Garry Berges with Geary County Emergency Management said the fire burned for about three hours before they were able to get it under control.

Crews started a controlled burn along a road in the area to stop the fire.

Berges said no injuries were reported and no structures were harmed.

The interstate was shutdown to one lane for several hours as crews worked the scene. It is now back open.

The Riley County Fire Department and Fort Riley Fire Department were called in to assist Geary County.

Berges said they are unsure what started the fire, but also stressed not to throw cigarettes out of car windows, especially when there is a high fire danger in place.