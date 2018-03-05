Junction City Police address recent arrests made after school threats

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Junction City Police are addressing the public after six students were arrested for making school threats.

In a Facebook video posted to the Junction City Police Department’s page, Captain Trish Giordano said the school district and the police department are choosing to be transparent when taking action.

Six students in the UDS 475 school district have been arrested over the course of two weeks for making a threat to the school or another student.

Under the School Safety and Security Act, all state schools are required to report any crimes to police.

Giordano said the school district has been complying and have reported all threats.

She said all students that have been arrested for Criminal Threat have been arrested with probable cause. She added that even threats made in a joking matter are done with reckless disregard with the risk of causing fear.

Giordano said the threats in the school district are not unique to Junction City or Geary County, and there has been an uptick in school threats across the state.

Junction City Middle School held a school assembly on Monday to discuss school security and safety, saying it is their top priority. Administration also told students that jokes about threats will be not tolerated.

The police department is asking parents to reiterate the message from the school, and let their children know that their actions will have consequences.

Giordano said the arrests were not made to cause any alarm or embarrassment, but to keep parents and the public informed on how the department and the school are keeping students safe.