Officer clinging to car when motorist drives off in Wichita

Wichita Police (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man has driven off with a Wichita police officer clinging to an open car door and hit two parked vehicles.

Police said in a news release that the officer was able to pull himself into the car before the collision and sustained only minor injuries.

Police say a “struggle ensued” Saturday after officers attempted to take the man into custody during a traffic stop. The release says one of the officers was clinging to the car when the driver got the car in gear and accelerated.

Police say that after crashing into two vehicles in a driveway, the motorist fled through the car’s sunroom and hasn’t been found. A female passenger was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction.

