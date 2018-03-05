Search called off on Monday for man who drowned in lake, will resume depending on weather

Related Coverage RCPD working to recover body of man who drowned in lake

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities are calling off the search on Monday for the body of Anthony Berg who drowned in Tuttle Creek lake.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says due to strong winds and safety concerns they will not be searching on Monday. The search will resume on Tuesday, depending on weather.

RCPD received the report Saturday afternoon that the 21-year-old from Stillwell drowned at the Manhattan lake.

Officers with RCPD, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County EMS, Riley County Emergency Management, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, all responded to the scene.