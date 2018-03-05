Search called off on Monday for man who drowned in lake, will resume depending on weather

By Published: Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities are calling off the search on Monday for the body of Anthony Berg who drowned in Tuttle Creek lake.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says due to strong winds and safety concerns they will not be searching on Monday. The search will resume on Tuesday, depending on weather.

RCPD received the report Saturday afternoon that the 21-year-old from Stillwell drowned at the Manhattan lake.

Officers with RCPD, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County EMS, Riley County Emergency Management, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, all responded to the scene.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s