Search teams from outside Kansas looking for Lucas Hernandez

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been 16 days since 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez was reported missing from his east Wichita home.

Since then, police and community members have searched multiple parks across Wichita, from Chapin to Chisholm, where most of the efforts have been focused.

Sunday, they were joined by teams from outside Kansas.

Search teams from Missouri and Texas have stopped at locations throughout Wichita to find Lucas.

They said what keeps them going is hope that they will find him.

Early Sunday morning dozens of residents began to search.

“Everybody is scattered all over Wichita,” said Sheila Medlam, Colwich.

They say their goal is to find Lucas Hernandez.

Medlam says people looked in garbage bins, crawled under trees, and walked through fields to find him.

“Anything, anything and everything that could possibly lead us to Lucas,” said Lee Jarrell, Team Hope.

Residents were joined by a search group from Missouri and Texas EquuSearch who left for Wichita Friday to look for Lucas.

“Ground searches we brought some ATVs, we got people in from Ohio from our chapter in Ohio, from Kentucky, from Texas, we have members coming up from Oklahoma as we speak,” said Tim Miller, Texas EquuSearch

Medlam says she and others appreciate their help.

“These guys drove a long way to be here,” said Medlam.

That’s why she is working to get food and water to them while they’re in town helping find Lucas or anything that can help bring him home.

“I want Lucas found one way or the other so we can put closure to the community and to his family,” said Jarrell.

If you are interested in donating food or water to the Texas search team you can contact the ‘Finding Lucas Hernandez’ Facebook group and send them a message.