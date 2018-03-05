Sheriff: Indiana deputy shot during chase has died

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office flies their flags at half-staff to honor Deputy Jacob Pickett, Friday, March 2, 2018 in Lebanon, Ind, Jacob Pickett, a central Indiana sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the head while chasing three suspects won’t survive and was on life support for donation of his organs, authorities said Friday. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana sheriff says a deputy who was shot while helping pursue a suspect has died at an Indianapolis hospital.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen said in a Facebook post early Monday that 34-year-old Deputy Jacob Pickett had died. The sheriff wrote that the married father of two young children “will be missed by so many.”

Pickett had been on life support for donation of his organs. His body was scheduled to be escorted by police motorcade Monday morning to the Marion County coroner’s office.

Pickett was shot Friday in Lebanon, about 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis while helping pursue a man wanted on an arrest warrant who had fled with two others.

A 21-year-old man is jailed on a preliminary murder charge in Pickett’s shooting.

