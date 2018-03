TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities took one person into custody Monday morning following a chase west of Topeka.

The individual ran on foot following a traffic stop on I-70 near milepost 346, near the Shawnee County and Wabansee County line, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

At this time it is unknown why the suspect ran during the traffic stop.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

KSNT News will continue to update this story as details become available.