‘The Shape of Water’ wins best picture at 2018 Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Cold War fantasy film “The Shape of Water” is the winner of the best picture Academy Award.

Director Guillermo del Toro’s film has been considered one of the front-runners for the evening’s top honor. It received a leading 13 nominations for this year’s Oscars, and won four Oscars on Sunday night.

It stars Sally Hawkins as a mute janitor who falls in love with an aquatic creature kept captive in a government lab.