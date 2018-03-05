Topeka man sentenced for distributing child porn

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was sentenced Monday to nearly 9 years in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Jeremy M. Schwerdt, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography.

In his plea, he admitted to using the internet to send pornography to another user.

Investigators found 350 images and eight videos with sexually explicit images of children on his electronic devices.

The case was prosecuted under the Justice Department’s Project Safe Childhood initiative.

