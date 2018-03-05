TPAC teaching kids about theater

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kids are getting a lesson in entertainment at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Many people know TPAC for its local community shows, or big name acts like Willie Nelson, REO Speedwagon and Styx.

But TPAC’s shows and concerts are just one side of the center. The executive director, Larry Gawronski, says its mission is educating children about live performances.

3rd grader Abigail Wanamaker and her classmates went to the Sheffel Theater Clinic.

“I’ve never been here before, so this is a very great experience for me,” Abigail said.

Gawronski said it’s all about helping kids discover what they’re passionate about.

“While we don’t feed address the primal needs of food, clothing and shelter, we do feed their artistic soul and we feel so strongly after they leave that we’ve had something to do with that and we’ve helped to enrich their lives,” he said.

TPAC volunteer Sandy Meier said she enjoys being a part of the activities TPAC hosts for kids.

“It’s fun to watch the kids, most of them are very active and very excited about being here,” Meier said.

Abigail said she’s learned the only limit to acting is your imagination.

“If you are an actor, you can be whatever you want,” she said. “And just try to be your character.”

In addition to the acting clinic, TPAC also hosts school time theater shows for students. The next show for students will be a Romeo and Juliet ballet in April.