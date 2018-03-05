VIDEO: Actors leave Oscars, surprise moviegoers next door with snacks

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel wanted to show gratitude to movie fans on Hollywood’s biggest night Sunday.

“I don’t want us to just clap. Applause is nice. But I want to really thank them,” he said.

So, he gathered a group of movie stars and left the awards show to visit the TCL Chinese Theatre next door to surprise moviegoers and thank them in person.

Kimmel was joined by Gal Gadot, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Hamill, Lupita Nyong’o, Emily Blunt, Ansel Elgort, Armie Hammer, Margot Robbie, Guillermo del Toro, and Guillermo Rodriguez, a staple on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The celebrities

Kimmel and Gadot warmed up the crowd, who were in the middle of a showing of “A Wrinkle in Time,” before the rest of the entourage filed into the theatre.

The movie crowd was able to wave to the Oscars attendees next door via the video screen.

“We were talking about our appreciation for people who go to the movies, and those are you people, so we wanted to say thank you to the moviegoers,” Kimmel said, and the actors and actresses chorused a “thank you.”

Miranda and Del Toro carried in a party sub, while Hammer and Elgort shot hot dogs out of a giant cannon.

Gadot and others passed out candy and other treats. Kimmel even pulled a fan out of the crowd to introduce the next presenters.