Wildfire breaks out in southwest Kansas forcing evacuations

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A wildfire broke out in southwestern Kansas, burning 1,600 acres so far and forcing residents in the area to evacuate.

Clark County Emergency Manager Millie Fudge says firefighters stopped the fire Monday about three miles south of Ashland, but it has broken off toward the east and the fire is not yet contained.

Local, state and Oklahoma firefighters are responding to the blaze on the ground and with an air tanker.

Fudge says the blaze began when a truck caught fire on US-160 outside Ashland, and quickly spread with the help of 20-30 mph winds. By early afternoon the fire was 3 miles long.

Fudge doesn’t know if the fire destroyed any homes. She says the sparsely populated area outside of Ashland, which is most threatened, has been evacuated.