Windy weather, high fire danger to start the week

We’re tracking a windy start to the work and school week – as south winds gust upwards of 40 mph today. After a cloudy, drizzle-filled start – skies have started to clear! Expect a mix of sun and clouds out there this afternoon – as highs race back into the middle 50s. The winds cannot be understated though – hold onto your hats! The fire dangers are extremely high across the Sunflower State today – with the mild and windy conditions. Even the smallest fires can get out of control quickly – so please refrain from any outdoor burning today. Many counties in our area have gone ahead and issued burned bans today. The winds might not be as strong later this week, but the forecast looks somewhat breezy through Wednesday.

In terms of temperatures – we’ll be a lot cooler than we have been (especially Tuesday and Wednesday). Our average high temperature right now is climbing, but it’s still only 52°. We’ll be fairly seasonal today with highs in the middle 50s, but don’t expect temps much warmer than the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. A passing cold front is the reason we’re clearing things out today and it’s the same reason why our temps take a bit of a tumble over the next couple of days. We’ll be fairly tranquil throughout this stretch, though. In fact, our next chance for rain (or snow) isn’t until Saturday night/Sunday morning. So get ready for ‘sun and clouds’ at worst and ‘bountiful blue skies’ at best – regardless of the temperatures this week! For what it’s worth – the 60s will be back by next weekend. Mother Nature throws us a bit of a bone for putting up with the beginning of Daylight Saving Time. Don’t forget to turn those clocks AHEAD one hour Saturday night, as we ‘spring forward.’

As we alluded to above – it looks like our next best chance for rain will come Saturday night or Sunday morning. Some of the longer range computer models are trying to bring a couple snow showers in too, as the cold air wraps in behind the wobbling storm system. It’s simply way too early to pinpoint the rain/snow chances with any confidence. But, we’ll keep an eye on things and see how the models trend over the next few days. Don’t expect much moisture out of next weekend’s potential storm system either. It looks like a much bigger mess for the East Coast. We’re still very dry right now and those drought statuses keep growing because of our lack of moisture. Don’t panic just yet – April, May and June are by far our wettest months of the year. And with spring comes the chance for severe weather. Enjoy this tranquil weather while we have it. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert