2 arrested for methamphetamine in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police took two people into custody in Manhattan for possessing methamphetamine.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, RCPD arrested Larry Jones, 47, and Lana Smith, 53, both of Manhattan on charges possession of methamphetamine and use/possess with the intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Jones was also arrested for distributing methamphetamine and a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000.

Smith was also arrested for possession of marijuana. Her bond was set at $5,000 and was no longer in jail as of Tuesday morning, according to RCPD.