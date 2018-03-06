Bill to require DCF to release information following a child’s death

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) – Increasing transparency within the Department for Children and Families is what one bill could do.

On Tuesday, a public hearing was held on House Bill 2728.

During the hearing, committee members spent more than 30 minutes questioning acting DCF Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel on how the bill would make the department more transparent.

The bill adds language to K.S.A 38-2212 (Child in Need of Care code). If a child dies as the result of abuse or neglect, the secretary of DCF would release the following information upon request; the age and sex of the child, the date of the death, a summary related to the department’s processes of any previous reports of abuse or neglect and any department-recommended services provided for the child.

Under current state law right now, it is up to the secretary to release this information.

Under this bill, it would be mandatory.

The hearing comes four days after DCF admitted to mistakes in how it handled the Evan Brewer case.

Brewer was found encased in concrete this past September.

According to court records, DCF had been called to the home Brewer was staying at multiple times.

“What this bill proposes is about opening up the information so at least the public and the legislature knows DCF is doing its job and the evidence we have thus far is not only have they not been doing their job, but they have been deliberately falsifying records to cover up their mistakes and we need to put an end to that,” explained State Rep. John Carmichael, D-Wichita.

Meier-Hummel explained that there needs to be a balance between releasing information and preserving privacy.

“Certainly we think it’s an appropriate bill, we think it’s an appropriate balance,” Meier-Hummel said following the hearing. “I’m okay with holding us accountable, but there is still privacy of individuals that are involved that we need to take into account.”

Meier-Hummel was appointed as acting Secretary of DCF in November.

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to make changes to the bill later this week and then send it to the House for a full vote.