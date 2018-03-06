Grass fire spreads across cemetery, reaches nearly 10 acres

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews fought high winds and dry conditions on Tuesday to put out a grass fire at a cemetery.
It was reported around 5:30 in the 28000 Block of Mount Calvary Road.
The Pottawatomie County Fire Department said the flames spread across Mount Calvary Cemetery, reaching at least 10 acres.
They said a few headstones and the foundation for a new home nearby caught fire.
Fire Chief Jared Barnes said the wind plays a major factor in how quickly the fire spreads.
He said even throwing a cigarette out of a car window in these conditions can be catastrophic.
Crews were able to control the fire quickly and no other homes were damaged.
No injuries were reported.