Grass fire spreads across cemetery, reaches nearly 10 acres

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews fought high winds and dry conditions on Tuesday to put out a grass fire at a cemetery.

It was reported around 5:30 in the 28000 Block of Mount Calvary Road.

The Pottawatomie County Fire Department said the flames spread across Mount Calvary Cemetery, reaching at least 10 acres.

They said a few headstones and the foundation for a new home nearby caught fire.

Fire Chief Jared Barnes said the wind plays a major factor in how quickly the fire spreads.

He said even throwing a cigarette out of a car window in these conditions can be catastrophic.

Crews were able to control the fire quickly and no other homes were damaged.

No injuries were reported.