GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNT) – High wind caused a semi to overturn in Kiowa County. It happened about five miles west of Greensburg on U.S. 54 around 10:45 a.m.

Rosa Spainhour, Director of EMS in Kiowa County, sent KSNT News’ sister station KSNW-TV photos of the semi. There are no injuries. The semi is still currently in the road.

The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 55 mph are expected across the western and central part of the state Tuesday.