Holton man arrested Tuesday for drug and battery charges

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A Holton man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on drug and battery charges.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunter Dean Snyder, 28, for a parole violation in the 20000 block of U.S. Hwy 75, just before 3 p.m.

A Jackson County K-9 alerted deputies to his car, where they seized methamphetamine, hydrocodone and drug paraphernalia.

Synder was also allegedly involved in an earlier altercation in Jackson County.

He was booked into the Jackson County Jail on possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, drug paraphernalia, failure to have an interlock device and domestic battery.