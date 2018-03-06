Legal challenge to Kansas election law goes on trial

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A conservative official’s claim that scores of noncitizens are voting in Kansas will be put on trial in a legal challenge to a law requiring people to show proof of citizenship to register to vote in the state.

At issue in the bench trial that begins Tuesday in federal court in Kansas City, Kansas, is the fate of a law championed by Republican Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. That law requires people to provide documents such as a birth certificate or U.S. passport when they register.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson must decide whether Kobach has legal authority to demand such paperwork for people who register at motor vehicle offices. Kobach will have to show Kansas has a significant problem of noncitizens registering to vote.

