Man accused in fatal Kansas bar shooting has plea hearing

This undated photo provided by the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Clinton, Mo., shows Adam Purinton, of Olathe, Kan., who was arrested early Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in connection with a shooting at a bar in Olathe that left one person dead and and wounding two others. Purinton waived extradition during a brief court hearing in Henry County in Missouri and will be returned to Kansas. (Henry County (Mo.) Sheriff's Office via AP)

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A man accused in a possible hate crime shooting in suburban Kansas City is scheduled to appear in court for a plea hearing.

Fifty-two-year-old Adam Purinton, of Olathe, Kansas, is charged with killing an Indian national and wounding two other men in a February 2017 shooting at Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe. Witnesses said Purinton, who is white, yelled racial slurs before he fatally shot Srinivas Kuchibhotla and wounded Alok Madasani. A third man, Ian Grillot, was injured by gunfire when he tried to intervene.

Kuchibhotla and Madasani were engineers at GPS-maker Garmin.

After the shooting, Purinton drove to a restaurant in Clinton, Missouri, where a bartender called police after Purinton allegedly told him about the shooting.

Purinton also faces federal hate crime charges.

