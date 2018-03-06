Man accused in fatal Kansas bar shooting has plea hearing

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A man accused in a possible hate crime shooting in suburban Kansas City is scheduled to appear in court for a plea hearing.

Fifty-two-year-old Adam Purinton, of Olathe, Kansas, is charged with killing an Indian national and wounding two other men in a February 2017 shooting at Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe. Witnesses said Purinton, who is white, yelled racial slurs before he fatally shot Srinivas Kuchibhotla and wounded Alok Madasani. A third man, Ian Grillot, was injured by gunfire when he tried to intervene.

Kuchibhotla and Madasani were engineers at GPS-maker Garmin.

After the shooting, Purinton drove to a restaurant in Clinton, Missouri, where a bartender called police after Purinton allegedly told him about the shooting.

Purinton also faces federal hate crime charges.