Milk and soap make for a colorful display of science

What you need:

– Flat aluminum tray

– Food coloring (3 different colors)

– Whole milk

– Dish soap

We all know where the color comes from, but why the milk and dish soap? Dish soap works by going after fats and breaking them down. Usually the fat is on dishes and silverware (from the food we eat), but fat is also in whole milk. When you drop the liquid soap onto the tray, it tries to break down the fat in the milk. When that happens, it causes the colors to scatter and mix creating a very colorful display. Have your kids swirl the colors with a Q-tip or toothpick, for even more fun colors and patterns!

