New downtown restaurant hopes to create more nightlife

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new downtown restaurant is hoping to boost nightlife in the Capital City.

Crews are working hard to get everything ready for the opening of The Pennant, and people outside are getting excited.

“It’s just exciting to have something new down here that’s not just another sandwich place, something that might be open in the evenings,” said Topeka resident Kurt Kidd.

Executive Chef Pedro Concepcion is also staying busy going over the menu with his staff.

“We’re trying to do a twist on the classics. So we will have burgers, flat bread, and shakes,” he said.

But it’s not just a place to eat. There will also be arcade games and a bowling alley.

The Pennant will be open until midnight during the week, and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays.

“We’re trying to create a nightlife here in downtown Topeka,” Concepcion said.

He added that they get some of their food items and seasonings from other local businesses.

“We really want to work with each other and highlight each other, highlight what Topeka has and what we can offer. And, make it awesome,” he said. “I think Topeka at this time, we’re ready to grow.”

He’s not the only one who thinks so.

“The streets are nice. They’ve got a lot of those lighting features but there’s nobody down here after hours. There’s not a whole lot to do yet,” Kidd said. “I think nobody wants to be first, so maybe they’ll get the ball rolling and people will want to come down here and develop as well.”

Aim Strategies owns the new restaurant, which also owns the new Cyrus Hotel.

The hotel will open up across from The Pennant this fall.

Concepcion said with the restaurant slated to open over St. Patrick’s Day Weekend, their beer garden will be a good spot to watch the parade in downtown Topeka.