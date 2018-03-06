Numerous wildfires already reported in Kansas, traffic being rerouted on I-70

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Numerous wildfires are reported in Kansas. Kansas Division of Emergency Management spokeswoman Katie Horner says the fires being fought late Tuesday morning are in Ellis, Reno and Sedgwick counties.
A fire just northeast of Hays was moving south. Traffic on I-70 traffic is being rerouted to old Highway 40 because of zero visibility. Fire crews on scene trying to stop it from going into Hays.
In Sedgwick County, crews are battling a fire near Lake Afton at 231st West and 39th South.
The Kansas Department of Transportation reported I-70 is closed from Goodland to Colby due to reduced visibility from blowing dirt.