Numerous wildfires reported in Kansas, I-70 closed in western Kansas

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Numerous wildfires are reported in Kansas. Kansas Division of Emergency Management spokeswoman Katie Horner says the fires being fought late Tuesday morning are in Ellis, Reno and Sedgwick counties.

A fire just northeast of Hays was moving south. Traffic on I-70 traffic was being rerouted to old Highway 40 because of zero visibility. It was reported to be back open in both directions after 1 p.m.

In Sedgwick County, crews are battling a fire near Lake Afton at 231st West and 39th South.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reported I-70 is closed from Goodland to Colby due to reduced visibility from blowing dirt.

