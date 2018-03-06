Numerous wildfires reported in Kansas, I-70 closed in western Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Numerous wildfires are reported in Kansas. Kansas Division of Emergency Management spokeswoman Katie Horner says the fires being fought late Tuesday morning are in Ellis, Reno and Sedgwick counties.

A fire just northeast of Hays was moving south. Traffic on I-70 traffic was being rerouted to old Highway 40 because of zero visibility. It was reported to be back open in both directions after 1 p.m.

In Sedgwick County, crews are battling a fire near Lake Afton at 231st West and 39th South.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reported I-70 is closed from Goodland to Colby due to reduced visibility from blowing dirt.

If you live in or around the Hays area, please avoid old Highway 40 at Toulon. Very heavy traffic coming off of I 70, so if you could use another county road, that would help us. Please and thank you! pic.twitter.com/TdCE2EMuWw — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) March 6, 2018

Traffic on I-70 being rerouted between mp 157 and 163 or U-183 bypass and Toulon Ave (the circles) then take Old Hwy 40 around the south end of Hays. The fire is approximately where the square is. There's heavy traffic so GO SLOW! pic.twitter.com/Hb6sVCC1gU — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) March 6, 2018

Fire just north of Hays moving south! I-70 traffic is being rerouted to old Highway 40 because of zero visibility. Fire crews on scene trying to stop it from going into Hays. pic.twitter.com/b2IYTVS70t — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) March 6, 2018