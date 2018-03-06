Perry-Lecompton prepares for first state tournament in 35 years

PERRY (KSNT) – The last time the Perry-Lecompton boys basketball team qualified for the state tournament, the year was 1982. Now, in 2018, the Kaws are returning to state following a 35-year absence.

“It’s more than just a me or an I thing,” said Perry-Lecompton head coach Jared Swafford. I”t’s a team, and they truly believe in that.”

Perry-Lecompton has never won a state championship in boys high school basketball, but after last weekend’s sub-state championship, the Kaws are back in the state tournament in hopes of accomplishing something they’ve never done before.

“The second the clock hit zero (in sub-state championship game), it was actually a little quiet at first, because everybody was like, what just happened?” said Perry-Lecompton senior guard Landon Johnson. “Then it got really loud and we all started celebrating.”

“We went out and played extremely hard and got what we wanted to get,” said Perry-Lecompton senior guard Toby Baker. “Our goal was to go to state.”

“You could start to see some buzz in the community and you could see it among the teachers and the other students,” said Swafford. “You could tell that people felt there was a chance.”

Perry-Lecompton is one of eight teams in the Class 3A state tournament this week in Hutchinson.

“We’ve had a tremendous year and they’ve played so hard, and it really is nice to see them get some notoriety and people to recognize that we are a pretty special team,” said Swafford.

“It’s real crazy to think about, but I’m just really glad we were able to achieve something that hasn’t been achieved in 35 years,” said Johnson.

“I mean we’re all great friends off the court too so we all just have been playing together for a while and we all like to have fun,” said Baker.

The Kaws were the top-seed in last week’s sub-state, but this week, they’re one of the lower seeds, playing with nothing to lose as they try to add to an already remarkable 20-win season.

“We’re an underdog and I think that may help us relax and just go out and play our style,” said Swafford.

“I mean, we know we can compete with them, we just have to go out and play like we know we can,” said Baker.

“We just want to keep doing what we’re doing and we don’t want to switch up our game plan too much, but we just want to come out ready,” said Johnson.

The mindset hasn’t changed for Perry-Lecompton entering the most important week in decades.

“It’s easier said than done, not get caught up in the moment, but let’s just go play basketball and we’ve said it all year long,” said Swafford. “We’re a bunch of kids playing a game, so let’s go play a game and have some fun.”

Perry-Lecompton plays its quarterfinal game of the Class 3A tournament in Hutchinson on Wednesday night at 8:15.