Senator: Altered child agency records horrific, unsurprising

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas lawmaker says it is “horrific” but unsurprising that someone in the state’s child welfare agency altered records in the case of a 3-year-old Wichita boy whose body was found encased in concrete.

The Wichita Eagle reports the Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel met with Evan Brewer’s family on Friday before releasing records. Family spokeswoman Shayla Johnston says Meier-Hummel told the family “there was dishonesty” in a form that was changed.

Republican state Sen. Barbara Bollier of Mission Hills says she had previously heard about a possible alteration, but had no proof. She is sits on the state’s Child Welfare Task Force.

The documents show a report of detailed abuse allegations was not forwarded to a social worker investigating the case.