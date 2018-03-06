Statewide tornado drill reported to be successful

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The statewide tornado drill Tuesday morning was reported to be a success in Shawnee County.

Shawnee County Emergency Management tested 66 sirens in conjunction with the drill.

A siren located on the campus of Washburn University did not sound, according to emergency management. They said they are working with university maintenance to investigate the issue and get it in a repair cycle in the next few hours.

Emergency management also said a siren located on Huntoon Hill in west Topeka is not operational at this time due to being disconnected and dropped in January for a road widening project by the City of Topeka.

There were multiple reports of people not hearing the sirens due to the strong winds and they were indoors. Emergency management said this is the exact reason they encourage people to have a weather radio.

To help the community prepare for severe weather, free severe weather safety classes are being held throughout northeast Kansas.

The presentations are designed to teach attendees the about severe weather and ways to stay safe.

