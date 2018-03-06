Statewide tornado drill reported to be successful

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The statewide tornado drill Tuesday morning was reported to be a success in Shawnee County.

Shawnee County Emergency Management tested 66 sirens in conjunction with the drill.

A siren located on the campus of Washburn University did not sound, according to emergency management. They said they are working with university maintenance to investigate the issue and get it in a repair cycle in the next few hours.

Emergency management also said a siren located on Huntoon Hill in west Topeka is not operational at this time due to being disconnected and dropped in January for a road widening project by the City of Topeka.

There were multiple reports of people not hearing the sirens due to the strong winds and they were indoors. Emergency management said this is the exact reason they encourage people to have a weather radio.

You can also download the KSNT Storm Track Weather App for fast, accurate local and national weather. CLICK HERE

To help the community prepare for severe weather, free severe weather safety classes are being held throughout northeast Kansas.

The presentations are designed to teach attendees the about severe weather and ways to stay safe.

A list of classes can be found here or below.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s