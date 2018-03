TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The statewide tornado drill is scheduled for tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Shawnee County Emergency Management will test the sirens in conjunction with the drill Tuesday at 10 a.m.

To help the community prepare for severe weather, free severe weather safety classes are being held throughout northeast Kansas.

The presentations are designed to teach attendees the about severe weather and ways to stay safe.

A list of classes can be found here or below.