Study says Lawrence is 2nd best city for college basketball fans

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – March Madness is just over a week away and one study has found Lawrence, Kansas to be the second best place for it.

The personal-finance website WalletHub on Tuesday released a report for 2018’s best cities for college basketball fans.

The company crunched the numbers on more than 280 cities based on the number of teams per city and the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity and social media engagement.

Chapel Hill, North Carolina took the top spot. Manhattan, Kansas ranked 194, Wichita ranked 125 and Kansas City, Missouri ranked 220.