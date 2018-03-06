Topeka City Council approves new firework regulations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council has voted on new firework regulations within city limits.

The council voted Tuesday night on the following ordinances:

  • Firework sales will be limited to June 29 – July 4
  • Fireworks can only be discharged 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. on July 3, and 10 a.m.- 11:59 p.m. on July 4
  • Discharge of fireworks will be prohibited within 500 feet of the VA Hospital

As of right now, fireworks can be sold between June 27 – July 5.

They may also be discharged within city limits on July 1, 2 and 3 from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

On July 4, they can be discharged from 8 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Fireworks may also not be discharged within 100 feet from any place of institution, fireworks stand or place where fireworks are stored.

The new rules will go into effect July 5, 2018 and will not affect this Fourth of July season.

For more information on Topeka fireworks ordinances, click here.

