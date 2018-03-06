Windy weather brings cooler temps to Northeast Kansas

We’re tracking another windy day – as west winds gust upwards of 45 mph. Expect lots of sunshine to start the day, but clouds will be on the increase this afternoon. Highs will be much cooler today too – expect them in the middle 40s. The winds cannot be understated though – hold onto your hats! The fire dangers are extremely high across the Sunflower State today – with the dry and windy conditions. Even the smallest fires can get out of control quickly – so please refrain from any outdoor burning today. Many counties in our area have gone ahead and issued burned bans today. The winds might not be as strong later this week, but the forecast looks somewhat breezy through tomorrow.

In terms of temperatures – we’ll stay cooler until Friday. Our average high temperature right now is climbing, but it’s still only 52°. We’ll be fairly tranquil throughout this stretch, though. However, we are watching a chance for a few flurries tonight – as this cloud-maker leaves E. Kansas. Most spots will stay dry, but recent computer models suggest a couple flakes along/east of US-75. Our next BEST chance for rain isn’t until Saturday evening. So get ready for ‘sun and clouds’ at worst and ‘bountiful blue skies’ at best – regardless of the temperatures this week! For what it’s worth – the 60s will be back by the weekend. Mother Nature throws us a bit of a bone for putting up with the beginning of Daylight Saving Time. Don’t forget to turn those clocks AHEAD one hour Saturday night, as we ‘spring forward.’

As we alluded to above – it looks like our next best chance for rain will come late on Saturday. Some of the longer range computer models are trying to bring a couple thunderstorms in too, as the cold front slices through our neck of the woods. It’s simply way too early to pinpoint the timing of those rain chances with any confidence, right now. But, we’ll keep an eye on things and see how the models trend over the next few days. Don’t expect much moisture out of next weekend’s potential storm system either. It looks like a much bigger mess for the East Coast. We’re still very dry right now and those drought statuses keep growing because of our lack of moisture. Don’t panic just yet – April, May and June are by far our wettest months of the year. And with spring comes the chance for severe weather. Enjoy this tranquil weather while we have it. Stay tuned.

