‘American Pickers’ coming to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are returning to Kansas. They plan to film episodes of the hit series “American Pickers” throughout the area in May.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on History. The popular show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections or accumulations and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the “Pickers” want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Anyone who is aware of a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, should send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.