Boys & Girls Club of Kansas to announce Youth of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kids from across Kansas are in Topeka today, vying for a prestigious title from the Boys & Girls Club of Kansas.

Those awards will be presented tonight.

KSNT’s own Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller is emceeing the event at Washburn Tech.

Nominated kids gathered in Toepka and spent the day being interviewed by judges.

The Youth of the Year program judges each finalist’s service to their club, community, family, academic performance, moral character and public speaking abilities.

A winner for both Youth of the Year and Military Youth of the Year will be chosen Wednesday night.

“Be yourself, share your story, have a conversation with the judges because they do want to get to know who you are,” said Ruth Gathunguri, a junior from Free State High School. “And I think that’s the biggest part is knowing yourself and being able to share your story with a group of people.”

The reception starts shortly at 6 p.m. where the winners will be announced.

Winner’s from tonight’s competition then continue on to the regional competition.

Regional winners will compete in Washington D.C. for the National Youth of the Year