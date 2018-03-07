Charles Manson corpse not expected to be on ice much longer

Charles Manson
This Aug. 14, 2017 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Charles Manson. A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the 83-year-old mass killer is alive Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A California court commissioner says she will rule soon on who can collect the remains of murder mastermind Charles Manson.

Deputy Kern County counsel Bryan Walters says Kern County Superior Court Commissioner Alisa Knight said Wednesday that she would rule in a few days on petitions to release Manson’s remains from the Bakersfield morgue.

Several would-be heirs and a former pen pal are vying for the corpse that’s been on ice since Manson died Nov. 19 in a hospital at age 83.

A man who claims he was fathered by Manson and another who says he’s a grandson are locked in a dispute with a friend who collects so-called Manson memorabilia.

Manson was serving a life sentence for orchestrating the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight others.

