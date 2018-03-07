Crews work to put out Wabaunsee County grass fire

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — Multiple agencies responded to a grass fire Wednesday.

It happened south of I-70 near Vera Road.

Wabaunsee County Sheriff Rob Hoskins said the fire was accidental and caused by sparks from a welder.

Agencies from Shawnee & Wabaunsee County responded, as well as Kansas Highway Patrol.

Kansas National Guard also had two helicopters assisting to put out the fire.

Hoskins said at this time, the fire is mostly under control, but agencies are continuing to put out hot spots and continue to monitor the area.