Gov. Colyer creates education council to prepare students for careers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A new education council will help to prepare students for life after graduation. Governor Jeff Colyer signed an executive order Wednesday to create the council.

Colyer spoke in front of more than 100 students as well as government officials and business leaders at Jardine STEAM Academy.

“How do we improve education?” he asked. “How do we improve the career options of kids in Kansas that your future is right here in Kansas? It’s not in Texas it’s not in California. The best place in the world is the heart of America right here.”

Colyer said the answer is partnering pre-school through college educators with job providers.

“Working with the community and working with business, that’s going to provide a platform for connecting educators across the state with higher education so that we get kids more integrated, so that they can see ‘Yes, I want to be a nurse and maybe there’s a place where I can explore that’.”

In fact, one 7th grade student who spoke about Jardine’s Student Council is interested in nursing.

“I want to work in OBGYN, and I want to deliver babies,” Adisyn Caryl said.

Diane DeBacker, from the department of commerce, will help oversee the council.

She says the council will help improve schools for students like Adisyn by answering one key question.

“How do we look at education in the state of Kansas and make sure that what we’re doing in our schools is actually helping our workforce, helping our economy and helping the state of Kansas?” DeBacker said.

Adisyn said she was inspired by the governor’s story.

“All the school he goes through, and he must have, like, had to work hard for this, and he went from surgeon to, like, governor,” she said. “I think it’s really cool.”

She said education will be the key to her dream job.

“I know it’s a lot of school, but I really want to do it and feel like I can do it,” Caryl said.

The education council will have about 30 people from different backgrounds, led by two co-chairs.

Those 30 people will recommend initiatives to the governor.