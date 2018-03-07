Gusty winds and cool weather…again today

We’re tracking another breezy day all across Northeast Kansas! No – it won’t be nearly as windy as it was yesterday or Monday, but northwest winds will still gust close to 30 mph at times. Hold onto your hats and embrace the bad hair day – one more time! Temps are staying pretty cool again today – don’t expect them much warmer than the middle 40s this afternoon. For some context – our average high temperature this time of the year is climbing and it’s now up to 53°. We’ll keep things cooler than that seasonal standard until Friday. In fact, daytime temps will be in the 40s again tomorrow – despite the bountiful blue skies and lighter winds. It’s worth mentioning that we still have a relatively HIGH fire weather risk today. Our air is dry and it’s still breezy out there. We realize spring burning season is upon us – but it would be a good idea to stop burning for the next few days.

As we alluded to above skies will be clearing today and we’ll keep them pretty clear through Saturday morning. Temps will slowly warm into the middle 60s by Friday – which looks to best day of the extended forecast. Clouds will start to increase again on Saturday, as another storm system moves into our neck of the woods. Recent computer models try to bring a rain chance into Northeast Kansas on Saturday afternoon. Some isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday night too. Don’t expect too much moisture out of the weekend rains, though. There could be some heavier pockets if some of those storms pass through our area. But, generally, less than a half-inch of rain is expected. The weekend storm system is yet another March cold front and temps will be plunging heading into Sunday morning. If the cold air catches up to the rain – we could have a couple light snow showers on our hands on Sunday morning. At this point, little to no snow accumulation is expected. Temps on Sunday morning will be close to the freezing mark too. Don’t forget to turn those clocks AHEAD one hour Saturday night, as we ‘spring forward’ into Daylight Saving Time (we lose a valuable hour of sleep – worst weekend ever)!

Expect more sunshine before the weekend is over. We should clear things out rather quickly by Sunday afternoon, but temps will likely be trapped in the 40s. 50°+ looks like a solid forecast for the first few days of next week. There’s some confidence that we’ll warm things up heading into St. Patrick’s Day Weekend. It’s just way too early to talk specifics, but we should be back into the 60s (and maybe even the 70s) by next Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert