Gusty winds and cool weather…again today

We’re tracking another breezy day all across Northeast Kansas! No – it won’t be nearly as windy as it was yesterday or Monday, but northwest winds will still gust close to 30 mph at times. Hold onto your hats and embrace the bad hair day – one more time! Temps are staying pretty cool again today – don’t expect them much warmer than the middle 40s this afternoon. For some context – our average high temperature this time of the year is climbing and it’s now up to 53°. We’ll keep things cooler than that seasonal standard until Friday. In fact, daytime temps will be in the 40s again tomorrow – despite the bountiful blue skies and lighter winds. It’s worth mentioning that we still have a relatively HIGH fire weather risk today. Our air is dry and it’s still breezy out there. We realize spring burning season is upon us – but it would be a good idea to stop burning for the next few days.
– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert