Courtesy: KU Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas head coach Bill Self on Udoka Azubuike – “In practice yesterday (March 6), Udoka (Azubuike), sprained his medial collateral ligament in his left knee during a scrimmage situation. It is isolated. It is a grade one sprain. We will hold him out this weekend in Kansas City and he will be reevaluated Sunday and our expectation is that he’ll be back on the court next week.”