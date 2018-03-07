Local law enforcement react to Missouri officer’s killing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies in northeast Kansas are expressing their condolences after a 30-year-old Missouri officer was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The Topeka Police Department tweeted Wednesday, “The unimaginable hurt in Clinton, MO PD and Community for their fallen Officer- OFC Morton- only 30 years old. This is the second officer in 7 months to be killed in the line of duty. #ClintonPD @Topeka_Police stands with you and supports you.”

The Lawrence Police Department tweeted, “As tragedy strikes the Clinton, Missouri Police Department for the second time in 7 months, we send our thoughts and prayers to the department and community. Rest in peace Officer Morton.”

The Ottawa Police Department posted on their Facebook page, “The Ottawa Police Department again sends condolences to the citizens of Clinton, Missouri and their police department. Last night,they lost their second officer in seven months. Two other officers were injured.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “Our heartfelt condolences to the Clinton, MO Police Department who had another one of their officers killed in the line of duty overnight.”

Officers went to a home in Clinton, Missouri Tuesday night in response to a 911 call in which no one was on the line but a disturbance could be heard in the background, according to Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Collin Stosberg.

Shots were fired at the Clinton officers soon after they arrived at the home at around 9:20 p.m. Clinton, with about 8,800 residents, is about 70 miles east of Kansas City.

Officer Christopher Ryan Morton, 30, was fatally shot while trying to apprehend the suspect. The other two officers were treated at a hospital. One of the wounded officers remained hospitalized Wednesday with moderate injuries. The other officer’s injuries were minor, the patrol said.

A SWAT team entered the home at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday but found the suspect dead. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Stosberg said the cause of the suspect’s death is under investigation. A woman who was at the home was taken into custody.

Morton is the second Clinton police officer in the past year to be killed in the line of duty. In August, Officer Gary Michael was killed during a traffic stop. Ian McCarthy was arrested after a two day manhunt and has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting. Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty.

The Associated Press contributed to this story